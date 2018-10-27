English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is How Deepika Padukone Wants Her Marriage With Ranveer Singh to be Like
After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, Deepika and Ranveer Sunday confirmed that they would tie the knot next month.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest last Sunday when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot next month. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.
However, in a joint interview along with her father, Prakash Padukone, with India Today, Deepika opened up about how she wants her married life with Ranveer to be like.
“Of course (I am excited), I think it’s the same way that I am excited about signing my next film. Marriage is definitely something I have looked forward to in my life as would any other girl. When it does happen, it will be exciting, it should be exciting. I don’t see why my life should change at all (after marriage),” she said.
She continued: “I have seen my parents do it so well and so successfully and for me that’s the way I would like my married life to be as well. I think they have a beautiful relationship, the way they have managed their professional life and being together as a family and in every way they have set an amazing benchmark for me and my sister and I would love for it to be that way.”
On Sunday evening, Ranveer and Deepika shared a joint statement on social media, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."
Though Ranveer and Deepika never accepted their relationship publicly, they had given us enough hints about the same on social media over the last few months.
Follow @news18movies for more
However, in a joint interview along with her father, Prakash Padukone, with India Today, Deepika opened up about how she wants her married life with Ranveer to be like.
“Of course (I am excited), I think it’s the same way that I am excited about signing my next film. Marriage is definitely something I have looked forward to in my life as would any other girl. When it does happen, it will be exciting, it should be exciting. I don’t see why my life should change at all (after marriage),” she said.
She continued: “I have seen my parents do it so well and so successfully and for me that’s the way I would like my married life to be as well. I think they have a beautiful relationship, the way they have managed their professional life and being together as a family and in every way they have set an amazing benchmark for me and my sister and I would love for it to be that way.”
On Sunday evening, Ranveer and Deepika shared a joint statement on social media, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."
Though Ranveer and Deepika never accepted their relationship publicly, they had given us enough hints about the same on social media over the last few months.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #MeToo: People Won't Have the Guts to Misbehave With My Family, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...