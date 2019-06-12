English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is How Disha Patani Plans to Keep her Birthday Celebration Low-key Tomorrow
Disha Patani was asked whether she has any birthday plans with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, but the actress said that she hasn't made any plans yet.
Disha Patani was asked whether she has any birthday plans with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, but the actress said that she hasn't made any plans yet.
Loading...
She's just appeared in one of the biggest hits of 2019, alongside superstar Salman Khan. Instead of going all out to celebrate the success with a grand birthday party this year, Disha Patani is planning to keep the day rather low key. The actress, who turns 26 tomorrow, is shooting for Malang, and so she will have very little time to celebrate her birthday.
Talking about her birthday plans, Disha said that she will be keeping her birthday a low-key affair and will be heading for a dinner with her friends. The actress thinks she is too old to celebrate - she hardly remembers the last time she threw a birthday party. Her best birthday memory is from when she was a kid and her father used to organise a small party with friends and her cousins in attendance, reported Times of India.
Talking to a media portal, Disha, who created a storm with her song Slow Motion in Bharat, said that she feels awkward with birthdays as one gets attention, phone calls and messages on this particular day, and life goes back to normal the next day.
Disha said, "Anyway, I'm shooting for Malang currently, so I can't have a late night. I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that's it. I honestly have no plans. But, I don't know, let's see."
Disha was further pushed to reveal whether she has any plans with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, but the actress said that she hasn't made any plans as of yet. But one thing she is sure of - she's putting her diet aside for a day to go into a food coma, and will eat all the cake as her birthday is a cheat day for her.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Talking about her birthday plans, Disha said that she will be keeping her birthday a low-key affair and will be heading for a dinner with her friends. The actress thinks she is too old to celebrate - she hardly remembers the last time she threw a birthday party. Her best birthday memory is from when she was a kid and her father used to organise a small party with friends and her cousins in attendance, reported Times of India.
Talking to a media portal, Disha, who created a storm with her song Slow Motion in Bharat, said that she feels awkward with birthdays as one gets attention, phone calls and messages on this particular day, and life goes back to normal the next day.
Disha said, "Anyway, I'm shooting for Malang currently, so I can't have a late night. I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that's it. I honestly have no plans. But, I don't know, let's see."
Disha was further pushed to reveal whether she has any plans with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, but the actress said that she hasn't made any plans as of yet. But one thing she is sure of - she's putting her diet aside for a day to go into a food coma, and will eat all the cake as her birthday is a cheat day for her.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You May Not Know What Ice Cream You Want, But Microsoft and Their AI do
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in a 'Living Hell' Because of Family Issues
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results