1-min read

This is How Disha Patani Plans to Keep her Birthday Celebration Low-key Tomorrow

Disha Patani was asked whether she has any birthday plans with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, but the actress said that she hasn't made any plans yet.

News18.com

June 12, 2019
She's just appeared in one of the biggest hits of 2019, alongside superstar Salman Khan. Instead of going all out to celebrate the success with a grand birthday party this year, Disha Patani is planning to keep the day rather low key. The actress, who turns 26 tomorrow, is shooting for Malang, and so she will have very little time to celebrate her birthday.

Talking about her birthday plans, Disha said that she will be keeping her birthday a low-key affair and will be heading for a dinner with her friends. The actress thinks she is too old to celebrate - she hardly remembers the last time she threw a birthday party. Her best birthday memory is from when she was a kid and her father used to organise a small party with friends and her cousins in attendance, reported Times of India.

Talking to a media portal, Disha, who created a storm with her song Slow Motion in Bharat, said that she feels awkward with birthdays as one gets attention, phone calls and messages on this particular day, and life goes back to normal the next day.

Disha said, "Anyway, I'm shooting for Malang currently, so I can't have a late night. I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that's it. I honestly have no plans. But, I don't know, let's see."

Disha was further pushed to reveal whether she has any plans with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, but the actress said that she hasn't made any plans as of yet. But one thing she is sure of - she's putting her diet aside for a day to go into a food coma, and will eat all the cake as her birthday is a cheat day for her.

