This Is How Indian Idol 12 Contestants Keep Busy When Not Singing

India Idol season 12 is one of the most loved singing reality shows on television and audiences keep rooting for their favourite contestants. Although their persistent singing practice is the core of their exceptional skill, they are not always engrossed in singing. They take time out for other things as well. Recently, contestants Pawandeep Singh, Arunita Kanjilal, and Anjali Gaikwad were seen passing their spare time playing board games.

As per a report in Bollywood Life, the three contestants were seen trying their hand at chess and monopoly. Pawandeep also highlighted how important it is for achieving internal peace amid the busy schedule. He further said that playing games are a must as it not only increases patience but boosts productivity too.

Furthermore, he stated, “This is an ultimate leisure time where we, as a family, come together and do play several games that we like the most and also forget a bit about the competition and enjoy the best days of our lives, which we will be missed once the competition ends”.

Meanwhile, the show which tops the TRP charts was recently in headlines for all the wrong reason. Ever since the episode on the legendary Kishore Kumar aired, fans are demanding the ouster of two top contenders, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya. Post the show, many Twitter users criticized both the contestants for ruining the melodies by adding their unwanted variations while others claimed they shout and shouting is not singing.

However, the show has recently introduced a new elimination rule, Powerplay. There will be no evictions in the coming few weeks and the top nine contestants will continue to perform. After the end of the powerplay, the contestants will be judged on the total number of votes they received in the past weeks. The three contestants with the least number of votes will be chucked out as only the top five will make it to the finale.

