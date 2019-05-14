English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is How Jaime and Cersei Lannister Bid Farewell to Game of Thrones
The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season left fans with a number of emotions.
Image courtesy: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau/ Instagram
The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones left fans with a number of emotions. While some of their favourites characters survived, some major characters met their ill fate in the show. Apparently, Jaime Lannister and his sister-cum-love Cersei Lannister were among the fallen ones.
While their final moments appeared tense and emotional, the two had loads of fun on the sets. On Tuesday, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who essayed the role of Jamie Lannister, shared a series of behind-the-scene picture with co-star Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister. In the pictures, the two actors can be seen making goofy poses.
Showering praises on her on-screen sister, Nikolaj wrote, "The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey . That was a fun decade." (sic)
Meanwhile, Lena took to social media to thank her fans for admiring her character on the show. She wrote, "There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers. I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she’d never make it, knights watch wouldn’t have her .. but still..)"
Lena also shared some pictures with Nikolaj and Nathalie Emmanuel who played the role of Missandei.
In the second last episode of Game of Thrones season finale, we saw King's Landing falling into ashes as Daenerys Targaryen and her last surviving dragon, Drogon, ruined the city by spitting fire.
But before the Mother of Dragon got busy avenging the death of her soldiers and the "last battle" began, Tyrion Lannister betrayed his queen by setting his brother Jaime Lannister free. Upon his freedom, he sneaks into King's Landing to reunite with his sister Cersei Lannister and help her escape the falling city safely.
However, he's late and Dany's dragon has already torn down the Red Keep. What appears to be the final moments of the two in the show, we see Jaime and Cersei sharing a concerned and emotional moment together. Next, we see the two of them being crumbled under the debris.
