This is How John Krasinski Reacted on Emily Blunt's Onscreen Kiss With Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's promising Disney project Jungle Cruise is already creating a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. The film depicts the journey of British scientist Dr Lily Houghton as she takes on a mission to find the Tree Of Life — which possesses immense healing powers — with the aid of riverboat captain Frank.

The onscreen pair not only share great chemistry in the film but also have developed a strong friendship too. Both of them have been going out of their way to promote their latest flick, an adventure fantasy. Their camaraderie and humour during promotional events is impeccable and has left fans cracking up. In an interview with The Mirror, the actress was asked how husband The Office actor John Krasinski reacted to her kiss with Dwayne in Jungle Cruise. She answered the question with a dash of humour and said that her husband is used to having her get intimate with other men onscreen. She also said that it doesn't bother him at all and before getting married they knew that they will have to witness such scenes onscreen. The real-life couple has always vowed fans with their share of cute moments on red carpets and interviews. Both have a great sense of humour that is appreciated by one and all.

The pair tied the knot in 2010 and are the proud parents of their daughters: seven-year-old Hazel and five-year-old Violet. The duo collaborated for A Quiet Place movie series, which was received well at the box office and was also appreciated by critics. The Quiet Place revolves around the Abbott family who fight for their survival silently and try to save themselves from blind creatures with hypersensitive hearing. These creatures attack viciously at the slightest of sounds. John wrote, directed and starred in this horror movie series.

