This is How Karisma Kapoor Celebrated Becoming a Masi Again

Taimur Ali Khan has just turned elder brother as Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21.

As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday. Marking the happy news, Kareena's elder sister Karisma shared a throwback picture on social media and congratulated her baby sis on expanding her family.

"That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited (sic)." wrote Karisma on social media sharing an image from the past. In the pic, the sisters' father Randhir Kapoor holds newborn Kareena in his arms as Karisma looks by and smiles.

In August last year, Kareena had announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly with husband Saif. This is Kareena's second child after elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out later this year.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

(With IANS inputs)