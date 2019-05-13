This is How Kiara Advani Countered Trolls Over Botox Rumours

Kiara Advani recently opened up about how she dealt with trolls who mocked her online for getting botox done, which she says she never did.Talking about it with Anaita Shroff Adajania on Voot’s celeb chat show Feet Up with the Stars, Kiara said, "I remember I was at a clothing line launch. I did my own make-up, as I thought I am good at it. But I went overboard that day and in all my pictures, I could see two dollops on my cheeks.""Maybe it was because of my high cheekbones or it was the highlighter. But everyone started saying that I had got botox done," she added.On the effect that the incessant trolling had on her, she said, "It was so mean that I started believing that something had changed on my face." The Machine actress says she dreads doing her own make-up till date.However, Kiara later found a befitting reply to silence the trolls. She said she wrote to them, "It was due to eating a lot of biryani a day earlier."On the professional front, Kiara will next be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. She will next feature opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.Other than these two films, Kiara also has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Laaxmi Bomb—the remake of the 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana—with Akshay Kumar.