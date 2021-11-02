This is How Kumkum Bhagya Team Reacted to Pooja Banerjee’s Pregnancy

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee is expecting her first child with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. In a recent interview, Pooja opened up about her pregnancy, her husband’s reaction, and how Kumkum Bhagya team reacted to the news. The actress revealed that she learned about her pregnancy on the sets of her television show.

Pooja shared that one day as she was not feeling well and decided to get a blood test before heading for the shoot. Later in the day at 4 pm, when Pooja was on the set of her daily soap, she received her report stating that she was pregnant. “I asked Sandeep to pick me up that day, as I didn’t want to break the news over a phone call,” she told ETimes. Pooja said that on learning about her pregnancy, Sandeep did a happy dance. The couple is wishing for a daughter because Pooja “wants to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes.”

Pooja revealed that the couple wanted to conceive in 2020. Unfortunately, the actress had met with an accident on the sets of Nach Bachliye in 2019, hence, their plan was put on hold. During the second lockdown, the couple decided not to delay it further as they ‘didn’t want to become parents at a later stage’.

The mommy-to-be opened up on what the makers of the daily soap asked her when she gave them an option to release her from the show. Pooja said that she thought she would be replaced. However, the makers told the actress that they wanted her on the show and asked, “Aap delivery ke kitne din ke baad resume karoge (When can you resume work after delivery)?”

Pooja rose to fame after essaying the role of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Currently, she is playing Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya.

