This Is How Marathi Actor Yashoman Apte Is Reliving His Good Old Days

Travelling in local trains has its own fan base, especially, the Mumbai locals. We have often heard Bollywood actors cherishing their struggle days, and Mumbai locals have always been one common thing across all stories. Recently, Marathi actor Yashoman Apte relieved some of his good memories as he travelled in a Mumbai local train, after 3 years. On Sunday, the actor ditched his car and enjoyed commuting via a local train. The actor was happy to travel by the Mumbai Local and he further shared his excitement with fans on social media. Sharing pictures of himself standing inside the local train, Yashoman wrote, “Its been more than 3 years I travelled by train. It was very nostalgic. Proud to be a Mumbaikar.”

On the work front, Yashoman became a household name with the TV show Phulpakharu. He was last seen in the TV show Shrimanta Gharchi Soon. He also won hearts for his performance in the show Singing Star. His latest stint of travelling in Mumbai local has left fans in awe. Many of Yashoman’s followers called him “down to heart.”

But it is not the first time, a celebrity has surprised fans by commuting via public transport. Earlier this year, in March, Nawazuddin Siddiqui went incognito as he travelled on Mumbai local train. A video shared by a fan on Instagram featured the actor on a platform of the Mumbai local and later sitting on a train. The clip was authentic because the actor himself revealed that he was travelling by a local train to avoid getting stuck in Mumbai traffic. Nawazuddin was being praised by fans for his humility.

In the viral video, the actor was seen dressed in a red T-shirt and black track pants. His face was fully covered with a mask, a cap, and a pair of sunglasses.

