This Is How Mariah Carey Reacted When She Was Mistaken for Marie Curie

There are a few collabs that are highly unpredictable and someone cannot be at fault if they fail to guess. Here is a surprising one no one saw coming. American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey today responded to a comedian who claimed to be distantly related to Marie Curie but a guy thought she was talking about Mariah, and corrected her on it.

Taking to Twitter, US comedian Eileen Mary O’Connell wrote, “Thinking about the time that I said that I was distantly related to Marie Curie and a guy explained, “It’s pronounced Mariah Carey”. Now, there is not too much of a blame scope here as the two names do have a genuine phonetic semblance. However, with all her grace Carey, the "Songbird Supreme" as referred by Guinness World Records, replied saying, “She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we’re practically the same person”.

She has 2 Nobel prizes, I have 2 Diamond albums, we're practically the same person https://t.co/ZudjSKRFht — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 1, 2020

Yes, Mariah Carey just compared herself to revolutionary physicist and chemist late Marie Curie. For those unversed, Marie Curie was a Warsaw-born physicist best known for co-founding two radioactive elements. Curie was the first person at the time and the only woman so far—to win the coveted Nobel Prize in two diverse areas.

The legendary pop singer, known for her five-octave vocal range and signature use of the whistle register, is also a record producer, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Mariah Carey’s Billboard-topping bangers have been recognised by 10 American Music Awards and five Grammys.

Mariah Carey will soon come up with a Christmas special, slated to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year. Touted as an innovative special, the universally heartwarming story is aimed to bring the world together. The special will feature a star-studded lineup of guest appearances in addition to Carey.

Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola will helm the special. Carey’s memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", will be unveiled on September 29.