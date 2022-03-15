This is How Much Actor Chaitra Reddy Earns for her Role on TV Show Kayal

The Tamil audience doesn’t distinguish much between actors on the small screen and the big screen and shower them with the same level of love and adulation. The Tamil TV industry is booming with TV soaps on almost all major regional channels. The shows that are on air in the afternoon attract housewives, while prime time serials have people from all walks of life hooked to their screens, leading to high TRPs. One of the many serials that enjoys a lot of popularity is Kayal, which premiered first on October 25 last year. The show airs on Sun TV, and it is available for worldwide streaming on Sun NXT.

Popular television actress Chaitra Reddy plays the title character of Kayal on the show, which revolves around how the character struggles to make ends meet for the family. She is the only bread earner of the family. Sanjeev Karthick of Raja Rani fame plays Ezhilarasan, Kayal’s silent lover.

Kayal is currently generating the highest TRPs for Sun TV. The lively story and the natural acting of Chaitra are believed to be the main reason for this. Recently, Chaitra’s remuneration for the serial was revealed. According to a recent report, Saitra Reddy is making Rs 25,000 a day to play the lead role of Kayal. She is also said to be the highest-paid actor in the series.

Chaitra recently made an appearance in the big-budget Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai, playing the role of Latha. Latha’s screen time was limited, but Chaitra has received numerous congratulatory letters for her performance. Chaitra even shared her joy on social media.

Chaitra stated that she has received numerous phone calls and texts in connection with her role in Valimai. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who had shown affection for her character. She requested that her admirers leave their thoughts on the film in the comments area.

