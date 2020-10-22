This is How Much Each Bigg Boss 14 Contestant is Earning Every Week

Ever wondered how are the Bigg Boss contestants so eager to participate in a house where they are basically confined away from their family, friends, and life? Well, the huge amount of money they get paid is one of the primary reasons for the choice.

The Khabri channel has some clue why a stint in the reality show is so alluring to the stars. An insider account of The Khabri revealed the salaries of the BB14 contestants recently and the amount is shocking! According to the report, Shehzad Deol (who is now evicted) had the lowest salary while Rubina Dilaik is getting the highest pay.

While the contestants are getting paid handsomely, the ‘toofani seniors’ which were former BB contestants were getting substantially high pay. This a detailed list of the exact amount the contestants are receiving per week for appearing on the show.

Shehzad Deol – Rs 50k

Jaan Kumar Sanu – Rs 80k

Rahul Vaidya – Rs 1 lakh

Nikki Tamboli – Rs 1.2 lakh

Pavitra Punia – Rs 1.5 lakh

Abhinav Shukla – Rs 1.5 lakh

Eijaz Khan – Rs 1.8 lakh

Nishant Singh Malkani – Rs 2 lakh

Sara Gurpal – Rs 2 lakh

Jasmin Bhasin – Rs 3 lakh

Rubina Dilaik – Rs 5 lakh

As for the seniors, who only stayed for a fortnight, their salaries are as follows:

Sidharth Shukla – Rs 32 lakh

Hina Khan – Rs 25 lakh

Gauahar Khan – Rs 20 lakh

While the exact salary of Salman Khan was not revealed, there are reports to suggest it has risen significantly since he first started hosting the show. But, he recently claimed he would be willing to take a pay cut because of the pandemic and the crew should be paid properly.

“I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, at the launch event. The discussed how the new regulations put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic requires a much smaller crew than the ‘old normal.’ The ‘new normal,’ they said, would make them fire people. But instead, the BB14 team is working in shifts so that they don’t have to be let go and no one would be given a pay cut.