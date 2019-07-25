This is How Much Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra Charge for One Instagram Post
There might be only two Indians in this list but there presence in it shows how India is increasingly becoming important for international social media giants.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Hopper HQ, a UK based social media management and marketing solutions service company, has released a list of celebrities, ranking them from various categories such as entertainment, beauty, lifestyle, sports, fashion and travel, based on how much they charge per every sponsored post they put up on Instagram.
The list of richest celebs on Instagram was topped by Kylie Jenner, who charges a whopping USD 1.26 million (Rs 8.73 crore) per post, followed by Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez at USD 996,000 (Rs 6.87 crores), USD 975,000 (Rs 6.72 crores), USD 910,000 (Rs 6.28 crores) and USD 886,000 (Rs 6.11 crores) respectively.
The 'Rich List' has just two Indian celebrities--Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli, who as per the company charge USD 271,000 (Rs 1.87 crores) and USD 196,000 (Rs 1.35 crores) respectively for one sponsored post on their individual profiles on the photo-video sharing app.
Thanks to the growing Indian market, it wouldn’t be very surprising if we see many more Indians making entry into this list next year.
