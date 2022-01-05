This is How Much Mouni Roy's Sexy Goa Beachwear Costs; Take a Look at Her Vacation Pics

Goa and Maldives have been the two major vacation spots for celebs for the past few years. Every now and then, Bollywood stars and TV celebs post stunning pictures of themselves chilling on the beach. Mouni Roy is one of them. She is currently making us green with envy by sharing surreal pictures of herself from her Goa vacation. The 36-year-old actress, on Tuesday, posted a bunch of photos of herself looking gorgeous in a sea-green bralette that is tied around her neck with a string and high-slit skirt. The actress completed her look with a sea green shrug. She kept her make-up simple yet elegant with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip shade.

Mouni described her look in the best way possible in the caption – she shared the pictures with a mermaid icon.

In some photos, the actress can be seen posing by a pillar while others feature her laughing her heart out with her friends.

See Mouni Roy’s post here:

Mouni Roy’s outfit appears similar to a co-ord set by fashion brand Cotton Story. The ensemble is available for Rs 4,500 on Cotton Story's official website.

Mouni flew to Goa over a week ago. She has been adding stunning pictures of herself from her holiday to her Instagram album.

The actress celebrated the New Year with her friends in Goa. Of all the vacation pictures Mouni has shared till now from the beach destination, we love the ones in which she looks chic in beige dress, black co-ords and beachwear in leopard print.

Meanwhile, also check out other photos of Mouni from Goa:

Mouni Roy is best known for her performances in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. The actress has also participated in several reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Box Cricket League 2.

Mouni Roy has also featured in movies like Hero Hitler In Love, Made In China, Gold and London Confidential.

