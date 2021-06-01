This Is How Much Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya Charges for One Episode

Television actress Shraddha Arya continues to be in the news for her bold style and acting. She has worked in several shows, however, she rose to popularity with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya in which she plays the role of Dr. Preeta Arora. She has been associated with the show since its inception in 2017 and has now become a famous face of the television industry.

The daily soap is currently one of the top five shows in the TRP ratings and to maintain it, the team has to work for several hours.

Looking at the team’s brilliant performance and hard work, no wonder, they are paid hefty salaries. According to reports, Shraddha is among the select actresses in the TV industry who are paid an enormous amount for one episode. She charges around Rs 1 lakh for one episode.

Kundali Bhagya is the spin-off of the long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. It is a love story between Preeta and Karan Luthra, played by Dheeraj Dhoopar. Their chemistry is one of the major highlights of the series. The storyline is also filled with interesting twists that keep the viewers glued to their TV sets. The supporting cast’s acting skills have also been highly appreciated.

The actress had started her career after participating in India’s Best Cine Stars Ki Khoj in 2004. She was also rumoured to be dating a businessman in 2019 with whom she had taken part in Season 9 of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye. According to reports, the two have now broken up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram and she keeps them entertained by posting her glamorous photos and videos. Recently, she has been making headlines for her bold monokini photographs. While many of her fans appreciated her style, some even trolled her on her choice of outfit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here