This is How Much Vijay's Beast has Made in Advance Booking in the US

Tamil Star Thalapathy Vijay’s next film Beast will hit theatres on 13 April 2022. The film’s pre-booking has already started in different parts of the world and Thalapathy fans can’t wait to see their favourite actor ruling the screen in the United States too. According to a report, Beast has done a business of Rs 1.9 crore in bookings in the United States of America.

For the unversed, after Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana, the makers of Beast released the third single, titled Beast Mode. The track, which is the theme song of the action-comedy, has vocals by Anirudh Ravichander.

Some glimpses from the number were also shown in the power-packed trailer of Beast.

Beast features Vijay in the role of Veera Raghavan who is a highly trained spy and will rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. Pooja Hegde has been cast in the film as the female lead while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Shine Tom Chacko will be seen in key roles.

Advertisement

Nelson Dilipkumar has written and directed Beast while the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

R. Nirmal and Manoj Paramahamsa have handled the film’s editing and cinematography respectively.

Vijay’s 65th film as the lead actor was earlier set to be written and directed by AR Murugadoss. However, the producers had ousted Murugadoss from the film in October 2020, after he refused to cut his remuneration for the film. Nelson Dilipkuamr was later hired and he wrote a new script for the Vijay 65th film, now titled Beast.

Beast is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and its popularity can be gauged from the fact that when the film’s first look poster was shared through Vijay’s official Twitter last year, it became the most liked and retweeted tweet in the entertainment section, according to a survey report by Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.