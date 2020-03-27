This is How Paras Chhabra Reacted When Asked About Marrying Mahira Sharma

Rumoured couple Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma often became talk of the town during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 as the two developed a close bond on the show. Paras has once again caught the attention with his witty response to a question about whether he is marrying Mahira.

As celebs are practising self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they are interacting with their fans on social media.

Holding a question and answer round on social media, Paras responded to queries from his followers. On the question of marrying Mahira, the BB13 contestant replied if the actress and he are destined to tie the knot, they might end up getting hitched in the 21 days of lockdown, reported PinkVilla.

He has been putting out pictures with Mahira for the past few days. Recently, sharing some pictures, Paras wrote, "Pyaar + Dosti= serenity." In the picture, Paras and Mahira can be seen hugging their friend Shubhangi Nagar.

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Paras became a part of a wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which he and his BB13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill were finding a suitable match for themselves.

Meanwhile, Mahira has revealed that she was offered the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4, but she turned down the proposal as she was not interested in a negative role.

