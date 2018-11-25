English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Plan to Make Their Wedding a Grand Affair
Wedding preparations of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in full swing.
(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)
Wedding preparations of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in full swing. First Priyanka's wedding invitation started making rounds on the Internet and now the rumour has it the couple has decided to make their wedding a grand affair.
According to a report the couple plans to reach their wedding venue, Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, in a helicopter. "Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3. Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29. She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself." Times of India quoted a source from Mewar Helicopter Services.
Giving away more details about their helicopter stint, the source added, "We are yet to receive the names of the people boarding the helicopter from Udaipur. Nick Jonas might join her as well. The same helicopter has also been booked to ferry guests from Jodhpur airport to the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The helicopter will take five to six rounds to ferry guests."
Meanwhile, Nick arrived in India earlier this week. The couple also joined Priyanka's extended family over Thanksgiving dinner. The actress also shared the pictures of the same.
However, the details including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to Christian customs.
The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.
Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
According to a report the couple plans to reach their wedding venue, Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, in a helicopter. "Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3. Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29. She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself." Times of India quoted a source from Mewar Helicopter Services.
Giving away more details about their helicopter stint, the source added, "We are yet to receive the names of the people boarding the helicopter from Udaipur. Nick Jonas might join her as well. The same helicopter has also been booked to ferry guests from Jodhpur airport to the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The helicopter will take five to six rounds to ferry guests."
Meanwhile, Nick arrived in India earlier this week. The couple also joined Priyanka's extended family over Thanksgiving dinner. The actress also shared the pictures of the same.
However, the details including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to Christian customs.
The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.
Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Director Abhishek Chaubey on Son Chiriya, Portrayal of Women in Bollywood, #MeToo Movement
- Vikrant Massey: I Am Not Chasing Stardom, I Am Chasing Good Content and Relatability
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched in India for Rs 26.95 Lakh, 4x4 Priced at Rs 29.95 Lakh
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test