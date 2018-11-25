GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

This is How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Plan to Make Their Wedding a Grand Affair

Wedding preparations of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in full swing.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)
Wedding preparations of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in full swing. First Priyanka's wedding invitation started making rounds on the Internet and now the rumour has it the couple has decided to make their wedding a grand affair.

According to a report the couple plans to reach their wedding venue, Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, in a helicopter. "Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3. Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29. She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself." Times of India quoted a source from Mewar Helicopter Services.

Giving away more details about their helicopter stint, the source added, "We are yet to receive the names of the people boarding the helicopter from Udaipur. Nick Jonas might join her as well. The same helicopter has also been booked to ferry guests from Jodhpur airport to the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The helicopter will take five to six rounds to ferry guests."

Meanwhile, Nick arrived in India earlier this week. The couple also joined Priyanka's extended family over Thanksgiving dinner. The actress also shared the pictures of the same.

However, the details including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to Christian customs.

The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
