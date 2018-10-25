This is How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Rs 48 Crore Beverly Hills House Looks Like

View this post on Instagram

Nick Jonas bought a luxury villa worth $ 6.5 million for his bride Priyanka Chopra. According to the TMZ report, Nick Jonas bought a house for Priyanka Chopra’s birthday this year. The villa has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a picturesque backyard, a wooden terrace and a guest wing. The villa is located near Beverly Hills. Currently Priyanka and Nick are in the US, enjoying each other's company. Earlier it was reported that a couple can tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur. but recent reports suggest that the couple will most likely be married next January.