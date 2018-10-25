GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This is How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Rs 48 Crore Beverly Hills House Looks Like

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are already engaged and expected to get married soon, have bought a 6.50 million dollar (approximately Rs 48 crore) house in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills area

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
This is How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Rs 48 Crore Beverly Hills House Looks Like
(Image: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are already engaged and expected to get married soon, have bought a 6.50 million dollar (Approximately Rs 48 crore) house in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills area. The photos of their dream home are doing rounds on social media.

As per reports, Nick Jonas, 26, has bought a luxurious villa for Priyanka, 36, in Beverly Hills. TMZ reports that the 4,129 square feet house has 5 bedrooms. It also offers a beautiful canyon view. Well, the good things about the house don’t end here. It has a floating guest wing and an extended wood terrace wrapped around a swimming pool.



Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Beverly Hills House

The latest reports suggest that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in December. Their wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York.

Nick and Priyanka made their first joint public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala event. They were spotted together at multiple occasions in the coming months. Later, Nick proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.

The two finally made their relationship official with a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony in India amid friends and family on August 18, 2018.

On the work front, Chopra recently wrapped up the London schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

(Image Courtesy: redfin.com)


