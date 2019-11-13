This is How Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary
One of the most loved Bollywood couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, lovingly called as DeepVeer, are planning to celebrate their first year of togetherness in the most holy way.
One of the most loved Bollywood couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, lovingly called as DeepVeer, are planning to celebrate their first year of togetherness in the most holy way.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of the most adorable couples in B-Town, will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14. To celebrate the big day, the star couple are reportedly planning to seek blessings at Tirupati and Amritsar.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the celebration is going to be a private affair, and only among their respective families.
First, they will be heading to Tirupati to visit the famous Balaji and Padmavati temple. Post that, they will be flying to Amritsar, to visit the Golden Temple the following day, on November 15. Their anniversary celebration looks like to be in line with how they were wedded. On November 14, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer first took vows in traditional Konkani-South Indian style, followed by a big fat Punjabi wedding the next day.
The pair was said to be in a six-year-long relationship, before tying the knot. While they met on the sets of the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela, they went on to show their strong chemistry and starred in three other movies - Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny (Ranveer had a cameo). And now, the duo is headed for their 5th official film together, the sports drama directed by Kabir Khan based on the 1983 World Cup Win. Ranveer and Deepika will be playing husband wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia respectively.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Ready And Awaits Final Release Date; Have Patience Please
- France, England and Portugal in Good Shape as UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Reaches Climax
- Plastic Pollution Is Outnumbering Baby Fish By Seven to One, Find Scientists
- John Legend Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2019 by People Magazine
- Tesla Unveils First Made-in-China Model 3 Sedan From Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai