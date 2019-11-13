This is How Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of the most adorable couples in B-Town, will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14. To celebrate the big day, the star couple are reportedly planning to seek blessings at Tirupati and Amritsar.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the celebration is going to be a private affair, and only among their respective families.

First, they will be heading to Tirupati to visit the famous Balaji and Padmavati temple. Post that, they will be flying to Amritsar, to visit the Golden Temple the following day, on November 15. Their anniversary celebration looks like to be in line with how they were wedded. On November 14, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer first took vows in traditional Konkani-South Indian style, followed by a big fat Punjabi wedding the next day.

The pair was said to be in a six-year-long relationship, before tying the knot. While they met on the sets of the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela, they went on to show their strong chemistry and starred in three other movies - Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny (Ranveer had a cameo). And now, the duo is headed for their 5th official film together, the sports drama directed by Kabir Khan based on the 1983 World Cup Win. Ranveer and Deepika will be playing husband wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia respectively.

