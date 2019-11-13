Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

This is How Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

One of the most loved Bollywood couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, lovingly called as DeepVeer, are planning to celebrate their first year of togetherness in the most holy way.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This is How Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary
One of the most loved Bollywood couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, lovingly called as DeepVeer, are planning to celebrate their first year of togetherness in the most holy way.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, one of the most adorable couples in B-Town, will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14. To celebrate the big day, the star couple are reportedly planning to seek blessings at Tirupati and Amritsar.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the celebration is going to be a private affair, and only among their respective families.

First, they will be heading to Tirupati to visit the famous Balaji and Padmavati temple. Post that, they will be flying to Amritsar, to visit the Golden Temple the following day, on November 15. Their anniversary celebration looks like to be in line with how they were wedded. On November 14, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer first took vows in traditional Konkani-South Indian style, followed by a big fat Punjabi wedding the next day.

The pair was said to be in a six-year-long relationship, before tying the knot. While they met on the sets of the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela, they went on to show their strong chemistry and starred in three other movies - Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny (Ranveer had a cameo). And now, the duo is headed for their 5th official film together, the sports drama directed by Kabir Khan based on the 1983 World Cup Win. Ranveer and Deepika will be playing husband wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia respectively.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram