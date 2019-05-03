Take the pledge to vote

This is How Robert Downey Jr's 'I am Iron Man' Moment in Avengers Endgame Was Chalked Out

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed that the "I am Iron Man" portion in 'Avengers: Endgame' climax was incorporated during the reshoots and was not part of the original script.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Image : A still of Robert Downey Jr from Avengers Endgame
Avengers: Endgame ended on a high note for viewers who realised that Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr, could not have had a fuller arc in the film without meeting the end that he did in the climax. As RDJ uttered the words "I am Iron Man," he not only reinstated the faith of the audiences in Tony Stark leading the battle for the greater good of humanity, but also brought the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe full circle. Remember, the first Iron Man film in 2008 ended in a similar fashion.

During a session in Washington DC (via slashfilm.com), directors Joe and Anthony Russo shed light on how the now iconic 'I am Iron Man' moment was not in the script initially and was incorporated during reshoots, courtesy of film editor Jeff Ford.

They explained, "Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, ‘He has to say something. This a character who has lived and died by quips.’ And we just couldn’t, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying “I am inevitable.” And our editor Jeff Ford, who’s been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said ‘Why don’t we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man.’ And we’re like, ‘Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow."

The directors also pointed out that the particular scene with RDJ was the last thing that they shot during Endgame reshoots. In fact, it was the last VFX work the special effects department delivered on the film, says a report in indiewire.

Avengers: Endgame is running in theaters now. The film has already collected USD 1.6 billion globally and counting and has also become the most tweeted about film of all time.

Also read: Marvel's Avengers Endgame Becomes the Most Talked About Film on Twitter

