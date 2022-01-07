This is How Saif Ali Khan Reacted to Daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Performance in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re has impressed the fans as well as the critics in the best possible way. Apart from the storyline, and impeccable music of AR Rahman, the spectacular acting of the star cast, especially Sara’s, has wowed the audience. It appears that the character of Rinku has given Sara’s acting career the desired push. Not just her fans, but her family too is praising the actor for her work. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara shared her family’s reaction to the film. The actor revealed that her father, Saif Ali Khan was in tears after watching Atrangi Re, while her grandmother and veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore has also been receiving words of praise for Sara's performance, and when she shares them with her, the latter feels very proud. Sara said that with her past releases, she had never experienced a reaction as positive as this.

The actor stated that never has her grandmother received messages about her performance, and now when she is, and she has been forwarding those messages to her – Sara considers it a “great compliment." She mentioned that her father cried while watching the movie and according to Sara, things like these don’t happen every time. “It’s probably the first time I made my pitaji cry with my performance,” she said.

Sara is confident that she is making her father proud. The actor shared that when her father watched the film, he told her that he didn’t see Sara, instead, he just saw Rinku. Sara considers it a big compliment as she has a very strong personality, regardless of whether she is on the big screen, or promotional events, Instagram, interviews – it is difficult for her to divorce Sara and be entirely into the character she is playing.

Sara is glad that after a couple of underwhelming releases, she was able to deliver a performance that is being well received by fans, critics, and everyone.

