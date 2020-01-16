This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
At the launch of Gallan Kardi song from Jawani Jaaneman, actor Saif Ali Khan was asked what he would want to tell the single men who get asked if they are gay even when they are not.
Image: Instagram
In his upcoming movie Jawani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan plays a privileged man-child, Amar Khanna, whose life is all about parties. But his mother (Farida Jalal) wonders if Amar is gay because he is vehemently against the idea of marriage and having family.
At the launch of Gallan Kardi song from Jawani Jaaneman, a reporter asked Saif what he would want to tell the single men who get asked if they are gay even when they are not.
To which, Saif replied, "I don't see the issue. I don't think there's any issue with being gay also. What is the issue? Be proud of whatever you are-- single, gay. Go for it!"
Saif then quipped, "You (referring to the reporter) come out of the closet. Tell everyone! It's fine."
Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who has previously directed Filmistaan and Mitron. It is co-produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.
In the film, Saif's character simply refuses to accept his age. Soon, he gets the shock of his life when he discovers that he has a daughter from one of his long-forgotten affairs. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F plays Saif's child in the film, while Tabu plays her mother.
Asked if in real life he's afraid of losing youth, the 49-year-old had a rather interesting answer.
"Mujhe jawani dhalne ka darr nahi lagta hai, kyunki jawani kab ki dhal gayi (I'm not afraid of losing youth because I've lost it long back). In fact, I don't have these issues. I never thought about it either. I think if you are young at heart, you feel good. I don't even really want to be very young. I mean, I don't want to be old, but I am happy. I am very clear about things in life," Saif said.
"People often tell me to dress a certain way or get a particular haircut to look younger, but I am at ease. Till the time I get work. When the time is right, I will retire. I really like this Hindu idea or philosophy where your life is divided into these segments and you should do things appropriate in that segment. There's a time when you should make money. There's a time when you should relax. There's a time for everything in life. When I get older, I will find new things to do. I have no issue when it comes getting old. I look forward to it," Saif added.
