This is How Sara Ali Khan Lost Extra Weight Before Entering Bollywood

That Sara Ali Khan lost a lot of weight before making her Bollywood debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath is no secret. However, her journey from being fat to fit is really inspiring.The 23-year-old actor opened up about her drastic body transformation recently in an interview with Vogue. She said she had touched 96kg while she was studying in New York and had just one year to lose all the extra kilos.“The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick-started my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York,” she said.“There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, it was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise,” she added.Sara continues to keep up her fitness levels by mixing things up, which is usually “a combination of functional training, Pilates, boxing and cardio.” She says she exercises for 1.5 hours everyday except for Sundays.After starring in two back-to-back films—Kedarnath and Simmba—last December, Sara is currently filming with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, which is the sequel to her father’s 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.