English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is How Sara Ali Khan Lost Extra Weight Before Entering Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.
Sara Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan)
Loading...
That Sara Ali Khan lost a lot of weight before making her Bollywood debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath is no secret. However, her journey from being fat to fit is really inspiring.
The 23-year-old actor opened up about her drastic body transformation recently in an interview with Vogue. She said she had touched 96kg while she was studying in New York and had just one year to lose all the extra kilos.
“The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick-started my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York,” she said.
“There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, it was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise,” she added.
Sara continues to keep up her fitness levels by mixing things up, which is usually “a combination of functional training, Pilates, boxing and cardio.” She says she exercises for 1.5 hours everyday except for Sundays.
After starring in two back-to-back films—Kedarnath and Simmba—last December, Sara is currently filming with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, which is the sequel to her father’s 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The 23-year-old actor opened up about her drastic body transformation recently in an interview with Vogue. She said she had touched 96kg while she was studying in New York and had just one year to lose all the extra kilos.
“The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick-started my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out when in New York,” she said.
“There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling. But because I was so overweight at the start, it was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling and hitting the treadmill—so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise,” she added.
Sara continues to keep up her fitness levels by mixing things up, which is usually “a combination of functional training, Pilates, boxing and cardio.” She says she exercises for 1.5 hours everyday except for Sundays.
After starring in two back-to-back films—Kedarnath and Simmba—last December, Sara is currently filming with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, which is the sequel to her father’s 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
- Is Drogon Really the Last Surviving Dragon of Game of Thrones? Fans Think Otherwise
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Airtel Has a New Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs 4 Lakhs Life Insurance Bundled
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results