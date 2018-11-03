This is How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Wedding Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that it was a very "special" moment for him when he heard the news about Deepika Padukone's wedding with Ranveer Singh. Deepika had made her film debut with Shah Rukh's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She went on to star alongside SRK in two more films-- Chennai Express and Happy New Year.Shah Rukh said that he genuinely gets happy and emotional at the same time when his co-actresses get married."I called Deepika the other day and said be as happy as I have been in my married life. Lots of love to them. We will all be there celebrating. As a matter of fact, both Anushka and Deepika started their career with me so, it becomes more special to me," said the actor during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Zero.He continued, "I genuinely get really happy when my co-actresses gets married because first Sridevi ji and Madhuri ji got married when I started working in films then, I have only flowered as an actor and as a star because of the love, these ladies have given me. After them, the second generation came along who got married and now this is the third set of ladies who are getting married. I really get emotional when they get married."Deepika and Ranveer put all speculations regarding their impending marriage to rest on October 21 when they officially announced their wedding dates on social media. After keeping the media guessing about their nuptials for months, the couple confirmed that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15. Though they didn't divulge details about their wedding venue.