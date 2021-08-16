This is How Sharmila Tagore Reacted to Son Saif Ali Khan Being Slapped in Dil Chahta Hai

On August 10, Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai completed 20 years since its release. The movie changed the face of Indian cinema. Released in 2001 and revolving around the story of three friends, their struggle to find themselves and their eventual triumph — the film was a fresh breath of air and is still revered for its storyline and performances. Even the songs still have a precious place in many people's playlists. Starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Suchitra Pillai — Dil Chahta Hai still inspires and leaves one with a warm feeling. Following the success of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Farhan has now teamed up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for Jee Le Zara.

Recently, Suchitra revealed Sharmila Tagore's reaction on a scene where she slaps the veteran actress's son Saif Ali Khan. Suchitra portrayed the role of Saif's girlfriend in the film. During an interaction, Suchitra shared that she met Sharmila at an event and introduced herself as the woman who slapped Saif.

Instead of getting annoyed, she asked whether the slap was a tight one and both the actresses had a good laugh over it. The slap scene happens during the first half of the film when Saif and Suchitra get into a fight and eventually break up. Saif was completely dedicated to getting the scene right and encouraged her to slap him, said Suchitra.

Dil Chahta Hai has made a special place in everyone's hearts and its theme still holds relevance. The film has a nostalgic feel to it that just adds up to the overall viewing experience — no matter how many times you watch it, you will take away something new every time. It is one of those films that can be enjoyed anytime with friends and family.

