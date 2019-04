This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'

Actress Shruti Marathe, who made her Bollywood debut with Budhia Singh- Born to Run, and who has also starred in television shows like Radha Hi Bawari and Lagnabambaal has come out with an Instagram post that highlights her encounter with casting couch in the entertainment industry.In a post for Humans Of Bombay, the actress, who has been in showbiz since she was 16 said that she was mistreated and shamed off-camera. She also wrote about the uncertainty of the acting profession, online trolling and losing inhibitions on the job, which she mentioned is difficult to grapple with.The most shocking segment of her lengthy Instagram post mentions a producer offering her a project in exchange for sexual favour, hinting at the same by using words like 'one night' and 'compromise'. About the matter she says, "Once I met a producer who’d offered me a lead role. At first he was professional, but soon he began using the words, ‘compromise’ & ‘one night’. I couldn’t let this slip so I asked him, ‘If you want me to sleep with you, who are you making the hero sleep with?’ He was stunned. I immediately informed others of his behaviour & they asked him to leave the project."Adding to it, she wrote, "All it took was one minute of being fearless–that day, I didn’t just stand up for me... I stood up for every woman who’s been objectified & judged for simply being who she is; for simply being ambitious. Why should the archaic rules of society & today's so-called modern world stop me? My clothes don’t define me–my talent does, my hard work does, my success does & I think it’s high time, people realise that."Read the actress' complete post here:Follow @News18Movies for more