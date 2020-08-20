This is How Soha Ali Khan Wished Kunal Kemmu's Sister on Her Birthday, See Pics

Kunal Kemmu's sister Karishma is celebrating her birthday today. One of the earliest and the most heart-touching greetings came from her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. To make Karishma feel special, Soha took to Instagram and dedicated a special birthday post.

Soha shared a series of candid and unseen images of the birthday girl. She evidently shares a great bond with Kunal's sister and family as seen in the pictures she posted.

In her wish, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday @karishmakemmu !! Another celebration spent apart this year ... but sending you virtual love and hugs !!! (heart emojis)

Karishma, who rang in her birthday at home in the presence of her parents, shared pictures from the quiet celebrations.

She wrote, “That's how I celebrated my birthday at 12am. Missing famjam and my dear friends. Thank you all for such lovely wishes and sharing your warm regards… really appreciate each one of you.”

Few days back, on Raksha Bandhan, Kunal gave a glimpse of virtual celebrations from the occasion. He shared a screengrab featuring him and Karishma celebrating the day over video call.

He wrote, “This is a first! Virtual Raksha Bandhan. #happyrakshabandhan to all.Thank you for the beautiful Rakhee and lovely letter @karishmakemmu I love you."

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the comedy thriller Lootcase alongside Rasika Dugal. The film is helmed by debutant director Rajesh Krishnan and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. It also features Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in important roles. The film started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar July 31 onwards.

Kunal is headlining the second season of the crime thriller web series Abhay. Abhay 2, directed by Ken Ghosh, has Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey as the antagonist. The show returned after over a year on ZEE5 from August 14, 2020.