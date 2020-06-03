This is How Sonu Sood Reacted to Viral Video of Man Worshiping Actor's Photo

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has earned praises from people and politicians after he went out of his way to help stranded migrant workers across the country. Several people have expressed their gratitude on social media.

Now, a twitter user has posted a clip, wherein he can be seen worshipping the actor’s photo. The user, who goes by the name actor Manish, thanked the 46-year-old actor for helping him reunite with his mother.

“Jo aa se mila de wo bhagwan hota hain, Jo maa se mila de wo bhagwan hota hain Sonu Sood jaise har insaan bhagwaan nahi hota hain @SonuSood main toh apko bhagwaan hi maanta hoon aapne mere sapno ko bachaya aur maa se milaya,” read the caption.

Soon the post caught the attention of Simmba actor. He retweeted the post and requested him to refrain from doing such a thing.





अरे भाई ऐसा मत कर 🙏 माँ से कहना मेरे लिए भी रोज़ दुआ माँग ले। सब सही हो जाएगा। https://t.co/raG8yQND3K

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 2, 2020

On the acting front, Sonu was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy movie titled Sita. The film was directed by Teja. Next, he is all set to appear in Aditya Chopra produced historical action drama film Prithviraj. Apart from Sonu, the movie will have Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.



