MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This is How Sonu Sood Reacted to Viral Video of Man Worshiping Actor's Photo

This is How Sonu Sood Reacted to Viral Video of Man Worshiping Actor's Photo

A Twitter user has posted a clip in which he can be seen worshipping Sonu Sood's photo.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has earned praises from people and politicians after he went out of his way to help stranded migrant workers across the country. Several people have expressed their gratitude on social media.

Now, a twitter user has posted a clip, wherein he can be seen worshipping the actor’s photo. The user, who goes by the name actor Manish, thanked the 46-year-old actor for helping him reunite with his mother.

“Jo aa se mila de wo bhagwan hota hain, Jo maa se mila de wo bhagwan hota hain Sonu Sood jaise har insaan bhagwaan nahi hota hain @SonuSood main toh apko bhagwaan hi maanta hoon aapne mere sapno ko bachaya aur maa se milaya,” read the caption.

Soon the post caught the attention of Simmba actor. He retweeted the post and requested him to refrain from doing such a thing.


On the acting front, Sonu was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy movie titled Sita. The film was directed by Teja. Next, he is all set to appear in Aditya Chopra produced historical action drama film Prithviraj. Apart from Sonu, the movie will have Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.


Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading