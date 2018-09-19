This is how the 3D Teaser Campaign was Done for Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Rajinikanth’s 2.0, one of the most anticipated films of the year, relies on VFX to create a magical effect. That’s why the makers introduced 3D teaser to give the audience an understanding of what to expect from the film.The first of its kind, a 3D teaser was premiered in multiplexes across the country. Partners like PVR Cinemas, SPI Cinemas, Book My Show and Paytm along with Dharma Productions and Lyca Productions, came on board to make the uniqueness of the 3D teaser even grander.Karan Johar of Dharma Production, said, “So glad that the campaign for 2.0 has kick-started with a tremendous response to the teaser! Dharma has always believed in associations that bring not just new cinema but broaden the horizon of cinema-watching, globally. It is an honor to attach our names to not one but many national icons in one project. And our journey with Rajini sir and Akshay’s 2.0 has just begun,”The campaign was kick-started by generating a toll-free number on which people could give a missed call to get their free ticket. Users only needed to carry a copy of this QR code on their phones and by simply presenting it at the theatres across 51 cities they would get to experience the teaser on the silver screen. The communication was pushed out by Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and the others involved via their Social Media handles. The toll-free number received close to 1.25 lac calls from fans across the country.2.0 will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.