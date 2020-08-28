This is How Tiger Shroff Recovered After Performing Intense Stunts in Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff raises the bar each time with his action sequences in films. He did the same with his last release Baaghi 3, leaving the audience stunned with his combat moves and stunts.

But all that work surely does affect your body and it took Tiger some time to recover from the rigour he put his body through. Taking to Instagram, Tiger recently shared a video of how he recovered after shooting all the action sequences in 'Baaghi 3'.

The video shows him spending time lying in an enclosed capsule. The 30-year-old actor captioned the post, "Post baaghi 3 shoot days thats how i spent most of my time😅# recovery."

After watching the video, dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb commented, "I have to know what this is!! Because I’m jealous and I’m not exactly sure why."

Tiger is all set to team up with Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan once again for his next project 'Heropanti 2'. His much-talked-about Rambo remake will also soon go on the floors. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan has replaced Siddharth Anand as the director of the project.