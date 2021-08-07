Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Reacts to Former Co-star Saumya Tandon’s Pic with Husband

The popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been entertaining the audience for a long time. Every character of the show has earned love of the audience. One of these characters is ‘Gori Maam’ that is ‘Vibhuti Ji’s wife’. Earlier Saumya Tandon played this character but then she decided to leave the show in August 2020. Recently, she posted a special picture on Instagram on the request of her fans.

Looking at which ‘Vibhuti Ji’ could not stop himself from commenting on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

She posted the picture on her Instagram handle. In the photo she can be seen standing with her husband. While sharing the picture she wrote in the caption that she generally does not share personal pictures. She also wrote that a number of people have asked her the reason of not posting photos with her husband. She mentioned that the picture is from one of the rare occasions when he agreed to take a photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

Aasif Sheikh who plays the character of ‘Vibhuti Ji’, her husband in the show, could not stop himself from commenting on the post. He wrote that the couple looks good together with some emoticons. Fans were asking Saumya from a very long time to post a picture with her husband, and the actress has fulfilled their demand. Just before the picture Saumya posted two reels performing a beautiful dance on the song Aaoge Jab Tum from the movie Jab We Met with amazing expressions. This video too received a comment from her former co-star of the same show Rohitash Gaud. He appreciated her writing “Amazing”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here