This is My Father's Money, Says KBC 11 Crorepati Sanoj Raj

Sanoj Raj from Bihr became the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore in KBC 11.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Sanoj Raj from Bihar is the first contestant in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 to become the winner of Rs 1 crore. The 25-year-old IAS aspirant won the amount by giving the right answer to the question, "The father of which Cheif Justice of India was once chief minister of an Indian state." The contestant, however, couldn't answer the 7 crore question but was happy to become a crorepati.

Sanoj said that he considered the money to be his father"s, “My father is a farmer. It is not about giving money to him. It is his money,” Sanoj said, “I couldn’t finish my studies due to our family’s condition. We concentrated on our studies so that we don’t have to face that situation.”

Sanoj’s mother is a homemaker and stays in a joint family consisting of grandparents, brothers, a sister, his uncle and aunt.

Sanoj Raj's Rs 7 crore question that stumped him was, "Who was the Indian bowler off whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first-class century?” The answer to the question was option C, Gogumal Kishanchand. The answer to the question stumped everyone, and Twitter reacted to it, saying that even God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar wouldn't know this.

Check them out: 

 

 

Talking about his KBC experience, Raj said, “There were 10 of us as contestants, who were put up in a hotel. We became friends. One thing I found irritating was the clothes. I have always given importance to comfort while dressing up but on the show, fitting and colours were more important. So much effort went into choosing our clothes."

The humble contestant's focus, however, is in his IAS preparations.  “I am focussing on my civil services exams right now,” he said, I would like to do something I have an interest in, which is interacting with people and solving their problems. These are more important than money”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
