This Is My Longest Break, I've Worked For 350 Days A Year Down South, Says Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was looking at a exciting year ahead, but the Coronavirus lockdown threw her planning out of the window. As three of her movie releases have been halted, the actress is trying to be productive, by reading scripts and joining crash courses.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Rakul shared “I would have had three releases this year, Attack (with John Abraham), a film with Arjun (Kapoor) and Indra (Kumar) sir’s film with Ajay sir and Sid (Sidharth Malhotra),” she said.

The actress is confident that after watching her in these films, “people will definitely approach me with more diverse work”.

Rakul gained her breakthrough after starring in Bhushan Kumar's De De Pyaar De, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The actress is also excited for an upcoming sequel, which was recently announced.

Until life's back on track, Rakul is busy doing Yoga and reading scripts, some of which have also got her nod. The actress has also enrolled in an online crash course in Business Management. "I believe in living in the present. All of us thought of doing a lot of things in 2020, but here we are, sitting at home. Even down South, I have worked for 350-360 days in a year. This is the longest break I’ve ever had, and I am just waiting to spring back to my normal routine.”

