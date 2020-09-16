This is 'Naagin 5' Actor Mohit Sehgal's 'Favourite Pic' from Set

Actor Mohit Sehgal, who is playing the role of Jay in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, shared his 'favourite' picture from the sets of the show.

Mohit took to Instagram to share the picture, "My favourite picture from #Naagin5. Love u guys @officialsurbhic @sharadmalhotra009 (sic)," he captioned the picture on Instagram. In the picture, the actor can be seen sharing the frame with his co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Surbhi plays Bani and Sharad is shown as Veer in the show. Also, while Surbhi dons the role of Naagin, Mohit took the character of Naag and Sharad plays the antagonist Cheel.

In the latest episode, the trio realised their true powers and Veer attacked Jay and a furious Bani takes revenge on Veer.

Meanwhile, Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad took over the show after Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra did the initial few episodes. Also, Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma have joined the cast of the Naagin 5.