This is Natalie Portman's Look as Mighty Thor?

Fans of Marvel superhero Thor have not seen Natalie Portman as Jane Foster since 2013. However, with the upcoming fourth installment of the movie, Portman would be reprising her role. The actress came back to the sets of Thor Love and Thunder earlier this year. But this time, she will not be a mere scientist but will have her own superpowers, and a leaked merchandise from the sets may have confirmed this speculation.

On Tuesday, Twitter handle Thor: Love and Thunder News @lovethundernews posted a picture of a t-shirt that a crew member shared from the wrap-up of the movie. The graphic t-shirt showed a comic version of Chris Hemsworth’s superhero character who is flanked by Valkyrie dressed in her battle gear, and Jane in her Mighty Thor form. Jane is dressed in her superhero costume with a headgear and a red cape. She is also seen holding the Mjolnir, which was last lifted by Captain America in Avengers Endgame after it was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. Portman’s costume in the movie has an uncanny resemblance to her comic version.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar— Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

The shooting for the Taika Waititi directorial concluded earlier this month. To share the news, Hemsworth posted a picture from the sets of the movie on his Instagram handle. Standing next to Waititi, Hemsworth was seen in his muscular form and shoulder-length hair. In the caption of the picture, the Australian actor promised that Thor Love and Thunder will be quite “crazy.”

He also mentioned that fans will get to experience a range of emotions, from off the wall funny to heart-string pulling scenes or two. He also expressed his gratitude to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Thor Love and Thunder will be hitting the silver screens around the world in 2022.

