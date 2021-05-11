This is No Way to Get a Life-saving Vaccine: Neeraj Ghaywan on Slot-Booking Process

Ever since the registration process for all adults opened in the end of April, getting slots for an appointment has been tough. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has been tweeting about the troubles he is facing while trying to book a lot for the vaccine for his house help and driver, highlighting how it’s even tougher for them. He said that the entire process — registration, OTP, captcha verification — is unfair, especially for people who aren’t so well-versed technologically.

“There’s no way of knowing when the slots open. I tried to do it for my help, my driver and their spouses. But there’s too much chaos right now. I can do it because I have a laptop and fast internet," Ghaywan shared.

“You see 300 slots and then by the time you get an OTP, they’re gone. By chance if any slot is available, it will ask for captcha. Now, a poor person won’t even understand what is a captcha, which itself is very complicated. In Mumbai, people who have access to (the right technology) are getting the vaccine," he added.

The Masaan director also wrote a verse expressing his frustration.

After a million attempts, you see green! You nervously click and you're logged out.You put OTP, log back in, but the slot is gone.Repeat. You reach the cryptic captcha. You manage to enter, but it freezes. Booked out.I give up!This is no way to get a life-saving vaccine! — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) May 10, 2021

He also questioned the safety of rest of the population. “If I weren’t helping my staff, where would they go? What do they do? That really bothers me and I feel ashamed of my privilege,” he said.

