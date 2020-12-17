This is Ranveer Singh's Mantra for Success

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared his secret for success with fans on social media.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram from a basketball court, dressed in basketball gear. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Kheloge Kudoge Banoge Nawab."

Ranveer will next star in "83", as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi.

Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.