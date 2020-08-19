This Is the Experience That Came Handy for Madhuri Dixit During Lockdown

Madhuri Dixit is known for sharing some of the best throwbacks and her latest post on her Instagram timeline is proof. The actress, in a spree of throwbacks, has an important memory to share from last year. The photo has the dancing diva flanked by her husband Shriram Nene and their elder son Arin smiling for the camera.

Madhuri revealed that the image was taken when the family took a Sri Lankan cooking class together. She added the class turned out to be worthwhile during the lockdown. Madhuri further asked her followers on the photo-sharing platform to share their favourite cuisines.

To caption the post, she wrote, “The Sri Lankan cooking class we took last year has definitely come in handy during this lockdown. Which cuisine do you guys enjoy the most? She also added the hashtag #ExperiencesOverThings to her caption.

She was sharing anecdotes from important aspects of her life including her fitness and dance journey. Madhuri who made her debut as a pop singer recently with her single, Candle, has received praises from friends and fans across borders.

Talking about her work commitments, Madhuri’s last movie was Karan Johar’s Kalank. Madhuri will collaborate with Ship Of Theseus maker Anand Gandhi for an upcoming web show. The series is tentatively titled, Saheli.

Madhuti is all set to step in the OTT universe as she unites with Karan Johar for a new series. The suspenseful family drama series will be produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment. The show titled The Heroine will mark Madhuri’s digital debut in acting.

She will bankroll the upcoming Marathi film Panchakunder her company RnM Moving Pictures.