This is the Most Adorable Version of Priyanka Chopra You will Ever See, Courtesy Baby Filter
Priyanka Chopra used Snapchat baby filters on herself and her friend and filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey.
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
The latest celebrity to join in on the fun of Snapchat baby filters is Priyanka Chopra. In her Instagram stories, Priyanka gave the world a glimpse of what she would look like if time were to reverse and she'd turn into a child again. And we have to admit, its quite adorable. Even though many fans must have seen childhood pictures of Priyanka, they still cant help but gush over this latest experiment at age reversing.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Would Love to be Prime Minister of India, Wants Nick Jonas to Run for US President
Only recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept us entertained with their funny banter over the former's baby filter pictures. The photo posted by Ranveer was of Deepika's red carpet look during her appearances at Cannes Film Festival 2019, in May.
Priyanka, on the other hand, opted to use the baby filters on herself while chilling out with friend and filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey. Priyanka, in fact, used the filter on her as well and both kids had quite a bit of fun using baby voices. Priyanka even wore big, round glasses for extra fun quotient. See Priyanka and Mubina's baby filter pics here:
Image of Priyanka Chopra and Mubina Rattonsey, courtesy of Instagram
In another post, Priyanka was seen asking husband Nick Jonas their next travel destination in an extremely cute public display of affection.
Read: Priyanka Chopra All Set for Another Trip with Nick Jonas in Cute Instagram Post
Priyanka recently sparked rumours that she had visited Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her baby boy Archie while she was in London. But the Quantico star issued a clarification saying that she was in town for work and not to meet her friend's newborn. An official spokesperson on behalf of Priyanka told Daily Mail, "Priyanka has not seen Meghan and has no plans to see Meghan during this trip. She is in town for professional commitments."
Read: Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
