‘This is Us’: Rashmika Mandanna Introduces Her Family To Her Fans In Latest Post

Actor Rashmika Mandanna attained pan-Indian fame through Pushpa: The Rise and is known as the national crush of India. The actor recently posted an adorable family photo, which had Rashmika’s mother, father, and younger sister.

The four people are standing close to each other to fit into the frame, and their joy can be seen in their expressions. Rashmika’s fans were acknowledged in the caption. The caption in the post read, “The Mandanna family. Love saying that. This is us and you guys bring this smile to our faces. We love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Reflecting Rashmika’s popularity among her fans and followers, the post garnered 1,607.192 likes in mere 24 hours. The comments section was filled with how young and sweet her parents looked, along with heart emoticons.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram feed is full of glimpses from her personal life. She recently served as a bridesmaid at the wedding of one of her childhood friends. Rashmika introduced her followers to her childhood pals. The actor dazzled in a saree wrapped in the traditional Coorgi style in the images. She coupled it with a really beautiful caption that won hearts all over. Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna has been working on several projects. She most recently appeared in Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, in which she co-starred with Sharwanand. Sita Ramam is her next project. She will play Afreen, a militant in the film. The lead actors are Malayalam actors Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur. Dulquer is supposed to be playing the part of a soldier in the film, which will also feature his love story. Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Sumanth, and others star in the film, which is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Rashmika also appears in Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ alongside Allu Arjun.

