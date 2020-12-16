This is What a Usual Day on the Sets of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Looks Like

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Academy Award winning Avatar since 2009 and now pictures from the sets of magnum opus are piquing their interest even more.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of Avatar posted some pictures from the sets of the James Cameron directorial. The post had three pictures from the sets which were taken by the film’s producer Jon Landau.

The caption read that the pictures were from the last set for 2020 filming. Describing all the machinery and camera placement showcased in the pictures it was said that there was a Matador (a 50’ forward command boat) on a 16-ton and a 360 degree motion-control base. One of the pictures also showed three technocranes and a Russian arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz. Basically, it was just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels.

Directed by Academy Award winning director James Cameron, Avatar is a story about an alien world of Pandora which is under human invasion. The world of Pandora is inhabited by Na'vi and the creature formed after fusion of humans and Na'vi is called Avatar.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production of the movie was delayed. However, with special permission from New Zealand, which has significantly controlled the spread of coronavirus, shooting resumed in the country.

A report by Variety in September this year confirmed that the shooting for Avatar 2 was completed while shooting for Avatar 3 was also almost done. The makers of the film will release four sequels to the original Avatar movie. The most recent sequel will come out on December 16, 2022, while Avatar 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2024.

The second sequel of Avatar will star Kate Winslet, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, and Sam Worthington among others.