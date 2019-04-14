SPONSORED BY
This is What Anand Ahuja Did to Support Sonam Kapoor After Marriage

During the 35th Annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Saturday, Sonam spoke about gender equality and how her husband supports her.

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
File photo of Sonam And Anand Ahuja.(Image: AP)
Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja is her biggest cheerleader.

During the 35th Annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Saturday, Sonam spoke about gender equality and how her husband supports her.

"In cinema world, I was not treated as an equal but treated as a woman. But I realised it soon that women should not compromise.

"But art is reflection of the society. After marriage, my husband is my cheerleader and and as a support he added my name in his middle name and has become Anand Sonam Ahuja," Sonam said in a statement.

Sonam, who married Anand last year, attended the session along with ace tennis star Sania Mirza.

On the film front, Sonam will be next seen film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.
