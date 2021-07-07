This Is What Anushka Sharma Eats for Breakfast, Check Out Mouthwatering Food Pics

Anushka Sharma is known for many things. She’s a talented actress. She’s an acclaimed producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She’s the wife of cricket star Virat Kohli and mother to Vamika. And she is one serious food lover. Her latest Instagram stories are the proof. Anushka, who is currently in England with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, has been sharing stunning pictures and videos from her getaway. Most recently, she offered a glimpse into her delicious breakfast. In the pictures, we can see that the actress was having a mix of fruits and seeds for the breakfast. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Breakfast done right." She also shared another picture where she was seen enjoying pancakes.

The couple has been in England for nearly a month now. They flew to Southampton in June for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). They have been posting a few pictures on social media from their time together. In most of the photos posted by Anushka, the Indian skipper doubles up as his wife’s photographer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen on the silver screen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post this, her production company Clean Slate Filmz that is co-owned by her brother Karnesh Sharma produced the web series, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year, which received rave reviews.

