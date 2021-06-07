This Is What Dev Anand Used To Call Zeenat Aman

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman recently graced the Season 12 of the singing reality show Indian Idol as a special guest. As she completed 50 years in the industry, contestants paid tribute to her by performing many popular songs that were originally picturized on her.

She also seemed to enjoy the show as she was seen grooving on some of her hits. She also went on stage to perform on songs like Do Lafzon Ki and Bhor Bhaye.

During her time on the sets, Zeenat shared many fond memories of her career with her co-stars. In one such comment, she recalled the special name in which yesteryear actor Dev Anand used to call her. She mentioned that Dev used to lovingly call her Jeannie Baby. He gave her this name while she started working with him for her first film Hare Rama Hare Krishna in 1971. She added that since both of them were young during that time, this is how he used to call her.

Apart from the actress’ debut movie, which made her a star overnight, the two had worked together in a number of flicks in the 70s, including Heera Panna, Prem Shastra, Warrant, Kalabaaz, and The Evil Within among others.

The star also gave many special gifts to the participants. After the show aired, Zeenat expressed her happiness to be on the stage of the reality show. She said it was special for her the way her work was celebrated.

The current season of Indian Idol has been paying tributes to many Bollywood stars from yesteryear, including Kishore Kumar.

