This is What Disha Parmar Has to Say About Her Wedding with Rahul Vaidya

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar in a recent interview talked about their wedding plans. Rahul had proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday from inside the Bigg Boss house.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress said, "I am wishing and hoping that Rahul wins Bigg Boss 14 and comes home with the trophy, and remaining everything else we will discuss later."

Earlier, the singer's sister had said that the wedding preparations have started. Also, his mother had revealed that the two will tie the knot in June mostly.

However, Disha said, "Look, I will speak on this when I am ready. I shall talk when the time comes. I will say a lot about it then."

On Disha's birthday, Rahul wore a white t-shirt and wrote on it with a red lipstick, "HBD Disha". Not only that, he also confessed his feelings and proposed marriage to the actress by writing, "Marry me?" on the other side.

Rahul had voluntary quit the reality show as he was missing his parents. When he came out and re-entered the show, he revealed that Disha has accepted his marriage proposal.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Disha is set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day for Rahul.