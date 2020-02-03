This is What Disha Patani Has to Say on Relationship Rumours with Tiger Shroff
Currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Malang', Disha Patani was asked during an interview that why she hasn't made her relationship with Tiger Shroff official. Here's how she responded.
Image: Instagram
While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have kept their fans guessing about their relationship status, despite being spotted with each other on numerous occasions, the actress has finally put an end to the speculations.
During an interview, when Disha was asked why she hasn't acknowledged the relationship with Tiger yet, she said, "What relationship?"
Disha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. She has also bagged the female lead in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. When she was asked about the huge age gap between her and Salman for each other's playing love interest in Radhe. Disha replied to the question saying, "It was a dream come true to work with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. He was 65 then. Ditto with Salman (Khan) sir, the biggest star in our country. Age is just a number. When I’m 50, I’d want to work with an 18-year-old. After just my second film, I got to work with Salman sir in Bharat, which gave me my first commercial song, 'Slow Motion'. I don’t know if I deserve this. I’m glad to get an opportunity to dance, act and do action."
On being questioned about would she consider herself a apart of the Salman Khan club, she said, "I hope I am. I don’t know. Maybe you should ask him."
Disha also revealed that she originally aspired to become an Air Force pilot, but she is happy that didn't happen. "I don’t like travelling, I get motion sickness. My family is happy and proud of what I’ve achieved in the film industry," she said.
