This is What Farah Khan has Gifted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for Their Wedding

Farah Khan, who gave Deepika Padukone her dream Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her 2007 film Om Shanti Om, has gifted Deepika and Ranveer Singh a heartfelt wedding present that they are sure to cherish all their lives.Farah had a surprise planned for the power-couple when they visited her on Diwali to personally invite her to their Lake Como wedding.The choreographer-filmmaker gifted DeepVeer a memento of their personalised hand impression made by popular life-casting artist Bhavna Jasra, who has also created memorabilia for several other personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar.Talking about her experience, Bhavna told Times of India, "Farah is a dear friend. She called me one morning asking me if I could come to her place, as she wanted to make a special wedding gift for Deepika and Ranveer. She wanted to surprise them and literally hid me in another room."On working with Deepika and Ranveer, she said, “Directing the couple on how they should put their hand together to make a tight clasp was a special moment. I felt as if time stood still when Ranveer and Deepika posed for pictures with their hands clasped tightly in my clay.”Bhavna also expressed her gratitude towards Farah for giving her the opportunity. “Thank you, Farah for making me a part of Ranveer and Deepika's love story," she said.Deepika and Ranveer got married in a private Konkani wedding ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como on Wednesday. Today, they will perform the wedding rituals again but according to Sindhi traditions.They are slated to host a reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28.