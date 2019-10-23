This is What Happened Inside PM Narendra Modi's #ChangeWithIn Bollywood Meet

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Change Within Meet, a big gathering of stars from the world of showbiz where several prominent actors, filmmakers and musicians came together to discuss and mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The focus on inviting these members of the industry was to create films and television shows that popularise the ideas propagated my Gandhi.

Spotted at the occasion were several eminent stars and filmmakers from the entertainment industry, including names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Kapil Sharma, Rajkumar Hirani, and Boney Kapoor among others.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Anand L Rai took to Twitter to share a glimpse from their meet. "Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change. Thank you @narendramodi ji for guiding us to d path of #ChangeWithin and our fraternity stands united & feels responsible in this journey of nation building," he wrote on Twitter.

Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change. Thank you @narendramodi ji for guiding us to d path of #ChangeWithin and our fraternity stands united & feels responsible in this journey of nation building. https://t.co/fATEtBKtSA @PMOIndia — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) October 22, 2019

In the video, Shah Rukh and Aamir can be seen thanking Modi for bringing the fraternity together. They talked about the need of the industry to come forward and make films on Gandhi that can help in the nation-building process. Kangana highlighted Modi's efforts underlining the fact that Prime Minister has recognised the power of the film industry.

The 10-minute video has multiple shots of the actors posing for selfies with the PM. While Shah Rukh and Aamir posed with the PM, another has actress Jacqueline Fernandez clicking a picture with Kangana, Ekta, Ashwini, and Wardah Khan Nadiadwala in the frame.

Take a look at the video:

