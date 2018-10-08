English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is What Happened When Varun Dhawan Visited the Sets of Salman Khan’s Bharat
Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019.
Varun Dhawan will feature in a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. (Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan)
Loading...
Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in a cameo in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, was recently at the film’s sets in Abu Dhabi.
Bharat’s co-producer and Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a photo with the Judwaa 2 actor on Instagram on Sunday. “#Bharat thanks you for your love and support ❤ @varundvn@bharat_thefilm,” he captioned it.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously made Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019.
After Priyanka Chopra’s sudden exit, Katrina Kaif was roped in opposite Salman. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles.
Talking about Jackie playing Salman’s father in the film, Ali earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "We met Jaggu dada in London and discussed dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and an actor. I was glad when he agreed to do the film in just 20 minutes of the narration.”
Meanwhile, talking about people taking his acting seriously only now, Varun recently said, “They (people) would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performances. So, it is very encouraging for me. I always felt that I am a good actor, but I think it took some time for people to realize that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that's what matters to me.”
Follow @news18movies for more.
Bharat’s co-producer and Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a photo with the Judwaa 2 actor on Instagram on Sunday. “#Bharat thanks you for your love and support ❤ @varundvn@bharat_thefilm,” he captioned it.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously made Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman, Bharat is slated to release on June 5, 2019.
After Priyanka Chopra’s sudden exit, Katrina Kaif was roped in opposite Salman. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in important roles.
Talking about Jackie playing Salman’s father in the film, Ali earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "We met Jaggu dada in London and discussed dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and an actor. I was glad when he agreed to do the film in just 20 minutes of the narration.”
Meanwhile, talking about people taking his acting seriously only now, Varun recently said, “They (people) would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performances. So, it is very encouraging for me. I always felt that I am a good actor, but I think it took some time for people to realize that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that's what matters to me.”
Follow @news18movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...